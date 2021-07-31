West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WFG opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.19. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

