West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of WFG opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.19. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.
