Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.