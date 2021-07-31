Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.89.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

