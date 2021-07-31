Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
EHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
