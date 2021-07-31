Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

