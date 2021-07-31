Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post sales of $5.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.80 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

WHR traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $161.03 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $2,496,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 35.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

