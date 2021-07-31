Whirlpool’s (WHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $220.17 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.86.

NYSE:WHR opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $161.03 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

