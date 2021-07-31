Whirlpool’s (WHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $220.17 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.86.
NYSE:WHR opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $161.03 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.
In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
