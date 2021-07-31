Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPGYF. CIBC raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of SPGYF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.