William Blair Weighs in on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

USPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE:USPH opened at $118.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

