Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison Sells 21,139 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles R. Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

