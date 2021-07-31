Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,950 ($64.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,722.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

