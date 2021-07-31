WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.090-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.20 million.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 100,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,543. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.30.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

