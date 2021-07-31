Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $114.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.