Woodward, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.56. The company had a trading volume of 238,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Woodward has a twelve month low of $73.23 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

