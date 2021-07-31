World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.52%.

NYSE INT traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. 1,073,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,558. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

