Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Worldline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

