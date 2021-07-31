Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Update

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IWSH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. Wright Investors’ Service has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile
See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.