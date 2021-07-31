Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Update

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IWSH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. Wright Investors’ Service has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management and advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

