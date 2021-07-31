WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

