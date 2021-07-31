WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $25.15.
About WuXi AppTec
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.