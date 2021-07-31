Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.71.

NYSE:WH traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 522,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,810. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

