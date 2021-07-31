X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $37,973.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 66,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,303. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.56.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

