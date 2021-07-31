Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-$3.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,642. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,090 shares of company stock worth $10,658,144 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

