XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $681,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,602,688.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,782 shares of company stock worth $20,781,447 over the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

