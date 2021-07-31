Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.35. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Yamana Gold from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

