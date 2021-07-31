Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report $9.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.74 million and the lowest is $7.60 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $44.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $50.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YTRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

