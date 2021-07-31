Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 235,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.91. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

