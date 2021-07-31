yAxis (YAXIS) Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00008969 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $3.36 million and $139,872.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.