Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.39. 2,168,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $132.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

