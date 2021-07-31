Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.30 Million

Equities analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce $113.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $496.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.08 million to $505.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $697.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million.

TXG stock opened at $183.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.30. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $92.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,637. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

