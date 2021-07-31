Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.43. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. HSBC cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.03. 570,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,546. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $184,142,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $121,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

