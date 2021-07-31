Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.61. Incyte posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

