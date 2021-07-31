Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SELB. BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 460,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,127. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

