Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $22.35. 2,141,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

