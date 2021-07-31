Zacks: Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report sales of $48.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.80 million and the highest is $49.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $191.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $306.36 million, with estimates ranging from $204.34 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

CHPT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 4,119,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,036. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.94.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $53,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

