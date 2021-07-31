Zacks: Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

NATI stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 988,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,760. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,250,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in National Instruments by 3,058.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after acquiring an additional 907,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,549,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.