Zacks: Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce $562.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.70 million and the lowest is $444.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $126.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 345.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $61,847,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 908,151 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,173. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

