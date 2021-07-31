Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.92. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

