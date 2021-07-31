Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $52.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $211.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.30 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.23 million, with estimates ranging from $205.10 million to $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC opened at $37.70 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

