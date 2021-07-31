Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.55. Polaris reported earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.07. The stock had a trading volume of 572,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after acquiring an additional 145,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

