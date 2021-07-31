Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.13). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92. Renalytix AI has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

