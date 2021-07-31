Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report ($1.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($1.69). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.43. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $224,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

