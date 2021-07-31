Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Announce $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post earnings per share of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.98 and the lowest is $2.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

