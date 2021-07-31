Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 238,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,623. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

