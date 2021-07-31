Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post sales of $21.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. First Bank posted sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $87.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $87.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $87.35 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRBA shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

First Bank stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

