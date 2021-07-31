Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Tesla reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.52.

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $687.20. 29,656,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,009,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.92, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.49.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

