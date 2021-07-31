Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.38.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded down $18.61 on Friday, hitting $373.59. 2,901,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,198. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

