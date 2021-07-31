Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Hold

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $114,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897 in the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 937,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 357,368 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.