Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Sell

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Shares of GGB opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,232,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $130,692,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 498.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 382,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 297.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 2,867,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

