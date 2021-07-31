Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Hold

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

