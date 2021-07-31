Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Skillz stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19. Skillz has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,418,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $2,621,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.