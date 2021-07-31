Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Hold

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

ECIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electricité de France presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

ECIFY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 23,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,773. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.08.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

