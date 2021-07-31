Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Hold

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $491.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,482 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.